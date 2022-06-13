Call to declare child labour crime

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that implementation of child labour laws should be ensured to protect the children from forced labour.In a statement on the World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, he urged the government to declare child labour as a severe crime.He said that an anti-child labour force should be made to counter child labour in the restaurants, kilns and workshops.Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that protection of the rights of weak section of society was part of manifesto of the PPP.