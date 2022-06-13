Man injures wife, daughter in Defence

LAHORE:A man shot at and wounded his wife and daughter in the limits of Defence A police station on Sunday.

The accused Khizar, under the influence of drugs, fired shots at his wife Nusrat and daughter Naila. As a result, his wife suffered a bullet wound to her feet and daughter got a wound to her leg. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the complaint of his wife.

Two bodies found: Two unidentified bodies were recovered from different parts of the City on Sunday. A man was found dead in the South Cantt area and another man was recovered dead from the limits of Factory Area. According to Edhi sources, both the persons, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Nine booked for killing man, son: Sundar police registered a case against nine persons on charges of killing a man and his son a day ago.

The case was registered on the statement of Faisal Sadiq, brother of the victim Tariq. Tariq and his son Muzammil Mustafa were on their way when the accused intercepted them and killed them on the spot. Seven persons namely Adnan Yusuf Sheikh, Manzoor Goraya, Elias Chauhan, Mian Ramzan, Maqsood Anwar Baig, Abdul Farooq and Muhammad Afzal were nominated in the FIR. The victims' bodies were handed over to their heirs after autopsy.

Boy hit to death: A 17-year-old boy was killed by a speeding truck near Railway Gate, Badami Bagh on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was identified as Asim, a resident of Mandi Faizabad. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue. Man held; 500 kites seized: Factory Area police arrested a man and recovered 500 kites from his possession.

The accused Ejaz used to order kites from other districts and had a set-up at home to make kites. Garden Town Investigation police arrested four cell phone thieves Mohsin, Dawood, Ali and Bilal. The accused used to steal mobile phones from crowded places.

Rescue 1122 responds to 987 accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 987 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,060 were injured. Out of this, 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 461 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.