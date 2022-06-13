CM to chair Cabinet meeting today

LAHORE:A special meeting of the provincial cabinet will be held today (Monday) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The meeting will consider the budget proposals for the new financial year 2022-23 and approve the budget for the financial year 2022-23. The meeting will also approve the financial bill for the new financial year and revised estimates for the financial year.

The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers, chief secretaries and secretaries of relevant departments.

CHILD LABOUR: The chief minister in his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Child Labour has said that nations that focus on education and care of children are developing - making innocent children work hard is tantamount to oppression.

During Shehbaz Sharif's tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, effective legislation was enacted to eradicate child labour from the province and Shehbaz Sharif himself led the campaign to eradicate the scourge of child labour.

In the PML-N era, children working in kilns were adorned with education ornaments. Innocent hands were given pens and books instead of bricks and mud and they were also given stipends. He said that unfortunately the previous government did not pay attention to the elimination of labour. “The efforts of PMLN government to eradicate child labour were wasted by the previous government,” he said.

Hamza Shehbaz said that Inshallah the PMLN government would work for the elimination of child labour with the same spirit as Shehbaz Sharif did. He concluded that today there was a need that all sections of the society should play their effective role in eradication of child labour.

Azma: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that revenge “drama” was staged in the name of accountability for four years. Addressing a press conference, Azma Bukhari said that in the last four years, there had been a drama of revenge in the name of accountability. The former rulers wanted to file cases against the opposition under Article 6. Attempts were also made to take arbitrary decisions from the NAB, she added.

She said that PMLN did not interfere in anyone's personal life. She added that media was not allowed to speak truth in the previous government, there was no investigation against NAB’s former chairman and Imran Khan's principal secretary Azam Khan for harassing women. The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan had taken a guarantee not to open cases against Malam Jabba and Pervez Khattak. She said respecting the decisions of the courts, Nawaz Sharif returned home with his daughter knowing about the arrest. The flour, sugar and medicine scandal came to light in the previous government, she said and concluded that the PMLN government was trying to give maximum relief to the citizens.