World Trade Organization (WTO) “intellectual property” rules require countries to guarantee pharmaceutical corporations’ monopoly control over the medicines they produce, which means a long wait for production of generics.

So, as soon as COVID vaccines and promising treatments became available (thanks in large part to the public research on cutting-edge mRNA technology), it should have been a no-brainer for WTO members to quickly agree to temporarily remove those barriers and compel pharma corporations to share the know-how to rapidly increase production all over the world.

Sadly, that didn’t happen.

Despite impressive efforts led by South Africa and India beginning in October 2020 for an emergency waiver of these WTO rules for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments, that was cosponsored by more than 60 other countries, wealthy countries blocked this effort to put human lives over Big Pharma profits.

After a powerful campaign led by public health, labor, and human rights organizations last year, in May 2021 President Joe Biden announced support for this important WTO waiver for COVID vaccines, which the world hoped would unlock the consensus needed at the WTO to deliver the waiver.

But the European Union, at the behest of Big Pharma-friendly Germany, continued to block action on the waiver, despite support by more than 100 countries.

And now – more than two years into the pandemic with an estimated 15 million lives lost – due to the EU’s intransigence, the WTO has still not secured a comprehensive waiver of intellectual property rules that should have been delivered on day one.

This shameful inaction by the WTO contributed to the tragic reality that still only 15% of people in low-income countries have received their first shot, and the world will be ill-prepared to ramp up rapid production of next-generation vaccines targeting new variants, as well as lifesaving treatments and diagnostics.

Instead, WTO members in Geneva are now being forced to debate a shocking counterproposal that the WTO Director-General claims to be a “compromise” among the US, EU, South Africa, and India, but has only been endorsed by the EU.

The EU’s support isn’t surprising because the counterproposal does not waive the intellectual property barriers or achieve the goals of the original proposal. Instead, it is a clarification of existing, insufficient options that countries already have at their disposal. And it would even add new hurdles to countries trying to bypass intellectual property barriers.

The proposal also excludes tests and treatments, as demanded by the U.S., despite President Biden acknowledging that these tools are critical at this stage of the pandemic.

Excerpted: ‘WTO Negotiations Prioritize Institution’s Reputation Over COVID Medicines Access’.

Courtesy: Commondreams.org