The government has slashed the rate of taxes for the salaried class. This was the best thing about the budget that was announced on Friday (June 10). In 2018, the PML-N government introduced the same measures to help the salaried class increase their spending through reduced direct taxes. However, one thinks that such reliefs are not sustainable.

As soon as the government ends its term, the step will be reversed. We need a taxation system that remains constant for some time. Constant changes make it difficult for the people to prepare long-term budgets for their expenses.

Kinza Haq

Lahore