Democracy now

It is an unfortunate reality of Pakistan that it has never seen a prolonged period of political stability. Our politics is not directed towards economic and political stability; it is directed towards power and collapse. Amidst the current acute economic and political crises, our political parties are busy fighting with each other instead of working towards managing the crises.
Imran Khan’s constant calls to the ‘neutrals’ for their interference are extremely absurd. Why is he dragging those who have nothing to do with politics? In our country, a truly functional democracy will never see the light of the day if our political leaders keep doing petty politics for their gains.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
