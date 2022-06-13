Power matters

The Benazir Bhutto government signed contracts with independent power providers (IPP) under its power policy in the 90s. We are now stuck in a vicious cycle that guarantees profits for these IPPs and where our government continues to struggle to pay up. These IPPs are owned by powerful business owners who only look after their interests with no regard for the people or the environment. One recent example is their lobbying against the net-metering policy. Net-metering encourages people to switch to environment-friendly solar energy from fossil fuels by allowing consumers to generate electricity from solar power not only for their consumption but also for selling the surplus to the national grid.

The consumers are also compensated for this either through a reduced utility bill or in the form of payment against the extra electricity. This electricity is much cheaper for the government than the rate at which it is being bought from the IPPs. The government should put national interests over anything else and make decisions considering the future of this country.

Mariam Khan

Lahore