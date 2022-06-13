Difficult life

We may think that people are somehow managing to survive in these times of rising inflation, but the truth is that each day is getting worse than the previous one for a majority of people who now have to think twice before buying basic items. People from lower-income households cannot even buy food for their families.

The government must take immediate steps to reduce the prices of essential items. Economic difficulties lead to an increased crime rate. People are already unable to exercise restraint; if the situation remains unchanged, they will take the law in their hands and will not be afraid of any consequences.

Sana Khadim

Sukkur