No more taxes

The government has bombarded the real-estate sector with new taxes. The sector is already burdened with several types of taxes, and any new addition will negatively affect the sector. The government must not impose any new taxes, and the provincial governments must not increase the rates of immovable properties.
If the government feels it necessary to increase the valuation of immovable properties, it must consult the administration of different housing societies to better understand the market situation.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
