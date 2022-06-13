Four killed, three injured in traffic accidents

Four people were killed and three others injured in various road accidents in the city on Sunday.

A youth identified as Ghulam Mustafa, 20, was killed and two of his friends, Abdur Raheem, 18, and Faizan, 16, were injured in a traffic accident that took place near Boat Basin Chowrangi in Clifton.

The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police said the three teenagers were going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them and escaped after the accident. In another accident, a teenage boy, Rashid, 17, son of Haq Nawaz, was killed near District Jail Malir within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said the deceased teenager was a resident of the same area and he was crossing a road when a vehicle hit him.

Similarly, a passerby was killed and a motorcyclist injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them in the Landhi area within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The casualties were shifted to the JPMC where the injured person was identified as Shabbir Nazeer, 29. The deceased person is yet to be identified. The injured man told police that the vehicle that hit him sped up and escaped after the accident.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was killed near Malir Halt after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The body was shifted to a morgue after medico-legal formalities were completed at the JPMC.