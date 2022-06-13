Delayed work on Rafiqi Shaheed Road inconveniences patients

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has called for early completion of the ongoing development work on Rafiqi Shaheed Road as the current situation of the thoroughfare has been causing difficulties to patients.
In a statement issued on Sunday, PIMA Karachi President Dr Abdullah Muttaqi said Rafiqi Shaheed Road was one of the busiest roads on which three major health facilities of the city — Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health — were located.
He said that for last few weeks, the road was under construction resulting in severe traffic jams, due to which ambulances were reaching late at the hospitals and patients suffering from dust.
