Wahab asks people to observe ban imposed on plastic bags

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said plastic bags were one of the major reasons for blockage of storm water drains and their use would be completely banned from June 15.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with the KMC regarding the ban on plastic bags. “Cleaning of all small and big drains of the city will be completed before monsoon rains," he said while inspecting drain cleaning work in Machhar Colony, District Keamari. He explained that cleaning work was being carried out on 28 drains by the KMC and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

"Large plastic bags are stuck in the drains along with solid waste which is one of the major reasons for the blockage of drains," said Wahab, who also serves as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law and the spokesperson for the provincial government.

He also inspected the development work from KANUPP to Machli Chowk and issued directions for speeding up the work. On May 19, the KMC administrator had approved a resolution for a complete ban on polythene bags in Karachi. The resolution read that it was observed during the cleaning work of drains before the monsoon rains every year that they were filled with plastic bags, due to which the Sindh planning and development department had recommended implementation of a complete ban on polythene bags.