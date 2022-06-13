After man kills niece, wounds sister-in-law in Sohrab Goth, family says Jirga to decide case

A man killed his minor niece and wounded sister-in-law in the Sohrab Goth area on Sunday. In another incident, a drug addict shot and killed his young son over the latter’s refusal to pay money for drugs.

The first incident took place at a house located in Macchar Colony within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. The deceased girl was identified as three-and-a-half-year-old Sapna, daughter of Zareef, while her injured mother was identified as Shaheen Bibi, 30. SHO Zubair Nawaz said initial investigations suggested that the incident took place over a family dispute, during which the suspect opened fire on his sister-in-law and mistakenly also targeted his niece, killing her on the spot.

When, a police team reached the area upon receiving information about the incident. They faced resistance from people gathered there who did not allow the police to enter the house. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime, police said, adding that the family of the deceased girl was not allowing the police to see the girl’s body and they also took her body away from a hospital without allowing medico-legal formalities.

The family has also refused the registration of an FIR saying that this was their family issue and would be resolved in a Jirga. In the other incident, a drug addict shot his son dead at a house in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased youth was identified as 24-year-old Shazal, son of Babar Kamal. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the suspected killer was the father of the deceased and he was a drug addict who often engaged in quarrels with his son and other family members.

The man shot and killed his son after an exchange of hot words when his son refused to give him money for drugs, police said, adding that they had also seized an empty shell of the pistol used in the incident. The suspect escaped after committing the crime. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.