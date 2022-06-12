Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a post-budget press briefing in Islamabad on June 11, 2022. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Budget Wing, Ministry of Finance, Saturday conceded its blunder after it did not incorporate the IMF’s expected financing and amount of Chinese safe deposit into its external receipts in the published official budget documents for 2022-23.

When journalists raised the issue during the post-budget press conference here on Saturday, Additional Secretary, Budget Wing, Tanveer Butt, whispered in the ears of secretary finance, who then told the finance minister that the crucial component, which was pointed out by reporters, was missed. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail admitted that the information was missing, which would be incorporated into the budget document.

Later, official sources told this scribe that the external financing from the IMF and Chinese safe deposit were conveyed to the Budget Wing late, and that was why it was missed.

The budget documents for 2022-23 show that Pakistan is projected to receive Rs496 billion (approximately $3 billion) from the IMF during the outgoing financial year, but received zero funding in accordance with the revised estimates for 2021-22. Now the budget documents show that there was zero amount projected in the next fiscal year, indicating that the country was not expecting any amount in the budget for 2022-23 starting from July 1, 2022.



There is another confusion in the budget documents that under special circumstances, the IMF allows recipient country to utilise its resources for the budgetary allocations, because the IMF funding is usually utilised for balance of payment support. On the other hand, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was claiming that the fiscal consolidation was done for restoring the stalled IMF programme.

On the Chinese front, the budget documents for 2022-23 showed zero amount from the Chinese safe deposit, which must have set alarm bells ringing. At the moment, China’s $4 billion deposits are lying with the SBP and Pakistan is expecting a rollover of these safe deposits.

The finance minister had told the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey for 2021-22 a couple of days back that China had agreed to provide $2.4 billion to Pakistan, which he had expected to receive within the next week. However, this money has not been shown in the budget documents for 2022-23.

The budget-making exercise showed many serious flaws as the Budget Wing estimated that the current expenditure would go up by just 2 per cent amid an official inflationary projection of 11.5 per cent for the next fiscal year. It shows that the current expenditures would remain lower than the inflationary hike.

The understated expenditures would result in causing holes and escalation in expenditures. The government estimated collection of Rs750 billion through petroleum levy (PL) by jacking up the limit from Rs30 per litre to Rs50 per litre. Now the government intends to impose PL in the range of Rs5 per litre from July 2022 after withdrawal of subsidies on petrol and diesel in June 2022, which could result in a stalemate-like situation between the IMF and Pakistani authorities.

The official of the Ministry of Finance, Budget Wing, said that the budget-making process remained quite fluid mainly because of a variety of reasons and numbers were continuously changing till the last moment, so they missed out on such important figures from projected external receipts for the next fiscal that would now be inserted and rectified.

This scribe also asked about the estimated exchange rate on the basis of which the budget-making exercise was done, the minister for finance categorically replied that he would not divulge that information.