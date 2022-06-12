Pakistanis increasingly frustrated with economic crunch

KARACHI: An increasing number of 45pc respondents of a recent IPSOS opinion poll are becoming frustrated due to the financial crunch in making the household purchase and savings.

Compared to a survey conducted in March 2022, where 42pc respondents described their financial condition as weak, an increasing 45pc people in the current survey consider it weak as well. Furthermore, they painted a bleak future outlook when asked if they are hopeful of any improvement in the next six months

As many as 60pc of those asked the question expect the situation to remain weak in future as well. The personal financial outlook has also reduced the consumer confidence to purchase household items, luxury goods and make savings. About 89pc are not confident about purchasing household items, 91pc expressed an inability to invest in purchasing high-end goods like cars, and a similar 91pc respondents found themselves less confident in making savings and any future investments.

IPSOS conducted an opinion survey regarding individual financial conditions. For that purpose, it sought the opinion of 1,031 over 18 adults from May 24-27.

The unstable economic conditions and political instability have reduced the consumer confidence of common Pakistanis. This is also reflected in the global consumer confidence index in Pakistan, which has further dropped by 2.6 points to 26 points in the the last three months from a high of 28.

The pollsters describing their financial conditions as weak have increased by three pc in the last three months to 45pc. However, five pc respondents described themselves as financially strong and 50 pc termed it as somewhere in between.

As many as 60 pc of those questioned about the future financial outlook, termed it weak, but 16 pc expected an improvement and 24 pc thought it to remain both the extremes.

To the question regarding the employment scenario, 48 pc Pakistanis confirmed knowing someone who became unemployed in the last year, but 52 pc did not come across any such news. However, 90 pc feared losing jobs, whereas the remaining 10 pc expressed no such fear.

Regarding reducing consumer confidence every nine out of 10 Pakistani consumers ie 89 felt the squeeze, expressing difficulty while managing the purchase of daily household items, whereas 11pc expressed full confidence.

Regarding the purchase of high-end items like cars and houses, 91 pc consumers expressed lacking confidence, whereas only nine pc faced no crunch.

To a similar question regarding savings and investments, 91 pc expressed an inability to do so, while nine pc respondents felt no encumbrance in contracting savings and investments.

According to IPSOS Pakistan, this has resulted in a significant drop in Pakistani consumers in relation to Global Consumer Confidence Index.

While in March 2022, the country scored 28.6 points, it dropped to 26 points in the index. The current score is far below the global average of 47.8 points. China, with 66.6 points consumer confidence stands at the highest, while India ranks second with 63.8 points.