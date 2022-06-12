‘SLIC new business sales up 100pc’

LAHORE: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said on Saturday the corporation had bagged 100 percent growth in its new business sales in 2021 with total volume of Rs71.78 billion.

Total premium sales remained at Rs161.79 billion, registering a growth of 36 percent, he added.

SLIC chairman said they witnessed 130 percent growth in health business and over 230 percent growth in group and pension business, which was highest growth on these counts since SLIC's inception 50 years ago.

He was briefing the media on sidelines of the SLIC Grand Marketing Convention-2022 to encourage top performer of the corporation’s sales force along with their family from across the country.

Hussain elaborated that SLIC succeeded in attaining highest ever policyholder bonus of Rs85.6 billion and also paid highest-ever insurance policy claims to the tune of Rs98.3 billion during year 2021.