Customs holds awareness session

KARACHI: Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade Programme (ReMIT) conducted a roundtable conference on Enquiry Point System with Customs’ leaders at Pakistan Customs Academy Karachi on Saturday.

The conference was aimed at understanding obligation under Article 1.3 of Trade Facilitation Agreement to put in place a robust system of Customs enquiry points.

United Nations’ International Trade Centre (ITC) presented a gap analysis with international best practices with a way forward for establishing system of enquiry points, Customs spokesperson said.

The panel discussion emphasised need for placing a sustainable network of enquiry points with Customs to achieve objective of Trade Facilitation. The measure would also help in resolving issues faced by the overseas personnel, the spokesperson said.

The conference was attended by senior officers of Pakistan Customs, including Wajid Ali, chief collector Customs Appraisement (South) Karachi, Asad Raza Rizvi, collector exports, who represented Chief Collector Customs Enforcement (South) Karachi and Collectors, and directors of different formations of Pakistan Customs.

ReMIT-ITC project is being funded under a grant from Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Aid in implementing a 4-year technical assistance program for Pakistan.