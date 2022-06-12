Gold jumps Rs1,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs1,750 per tola on Saturday, following an increase in the international market.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,150 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,500 to Rs121,870.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $31 to $1,871 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

Local jewelers said rates in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with prices in Dubai gold market.