‘Higher tax target could have offset inflationary budget’

ISLAMABAD: To a good measure, the government could have offset the highly inflationary budget 2022-23 by jacking the tax revenue target to Rs7.500 trillion, but it chose to chase Rs7.004 trillion with a nominal 16 percent annual growth, an economist said on Saturday.

“And If the government has set the target of Rs7.500 trillion, then it will have to use the data available with NADRA

and banks to bring potential tax evaders in the tax net, which will help increase the tax to GDP ratio that currently stands low at 8.8 percent,” said Dr Khaqan Najeeb, a former asviser to finance ministry.

“A higher target would also have shown the government’s resolve to increase the tax base and sent a positive signal to the IMF too.”

Dr Najeeb, who had participated in the IMF talks many times in the past, argued the government plan to mop up Rs750 billion through petroleum levy, would trigger a massive wave of inflation in the country.

“Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, apart from increasing the petroleum prices, also wants to impose Rs5/litre levy on petroleum products from July 1, 2022, which will fetch Rs10 billion,” he said.

Dr Najeeb said the government shared its mind saying petroleum levy would be increased gradually, which might not help achieve the target of Rs750 billion in the next budgetary year. “So the Rs750 billion petroleum levy is a fault line in the budget.”

Keeping in view a potential massive public backlash and political considerations, the government might not be able to increase the petroleum levy as planned at a time when global petroleum prices are being projected to stay on the upside this year.

“So the initiative by the government to collect Rs750 billion through petroleum levy may not be prescribed by the IMF.”

Dr Najeeb said the government could have also avoided the imposition of GIDC of Rs200 billion on gas consumers, which was also highly inflationary.

“If the government collects sales tax on small traders after knowing their income and expenditure through NADRA and bank data, it can potentially fetch Rs200-330 billion,” he said adding, “Currently small traders are paying Rs30 billion in sales tax”.

He said there was also a gap of Rs800 billion in the budget, which might also prove as another fault line as the budget documents showed the federal government would have a Rs800 billion surplus from provincial governments. “The Rs800 billion surplus target from the four federating units doesn’t seem possible as the provincial governments will be inclined to utilise their NFC shares at the maximum because of the election considerations.”

The former finance adviser said the government had set a Rs96 billion target for privatisation proceeds with the intention to sell out one RLNG-based power plant.

He questioned the privatisation proceeds target, arguing the cost of one RLNG based power plant stands at $1.50 billion equal to the amount of Rs300 billion.

“The budget documents also mention nothing about agriculture income tax and reforms in state owned entities,” Dr Najeeb said.