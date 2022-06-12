Post-budget vibes to set the market tone

KARACHI: The post-budget vibes will command the market direction following an in-depth analysis of Finance Bill 2023, while sectors that became the whipping boy of taxation in the federal budget might feel the heat more than others, traders said

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 1.7 percent to close at 42,015 points week-on-week.

JS Research, in its weekly stock review said, the market maintained an upward trend throughout the week partially recovering from last week.

“Investors remained focused on the Federal Budget for FY23, announced on June 10,” the brokerage said.

The JS analyst said the key challenge would be the need to tighten the fiscal situation, where recent interviews of officials and other media prints suggested that in addition to containing expenses and subsidies, higher revenue collection would be critical.

During the week, the oil and gas sector was among the key outperformers, followed by the cement and chemical sectors, while banks emerged as underperformers over anticipation of taxes in the federal budget.

On the news front, cement sales declined by 6 percent month-on-month, owing to a slowdown in construction activities, whereas textile exports posted a growth of 59 percent year-on-year during May 2022. Public debt climbed by 12.9 percent to Rs43.7 trillion during July-April 2021.

Moreover, RDA inflows rose to $4.4 billion as of May 2022 compared to $4.2 billion as of last month. On the external front, SBP reserves fell to $9.2 billion dropping by $497 million week-on-week, while on the international front, crude oil raced to 13-week high, hitting $120+ amid anticipation of higher demand from China among other reasons.

Topline Securities attributed the gains to the government`s resolve to introduce tax reforms (imposition of new taxes and removal of subsidies and exemptions) in FY2023 budget, to pave the way for IMF programme as a staff-level agreement was likely next week.

Investors preferred to remain on the sidelines before the budget announcement as during the week average daily traded volume and value fell 19 percent and 27 percent to Rs169.8 million shares and Rs4.4 billion respectively.

On flows end during the week foreign corporate, overseas Pakistanis, and mutual funds net-sold equities worth $3.78 million, $2.52 million, and $2.08 million respectively. This selling was absorbed by local companies as they net-purchased $8.6 million equities as of Thursday.

Khurram Schehzad at Alpha Beta Core said the income tax rate on corporate (over Rs300 million) had been raised by 2 percent, meaning corporate income tax would increase to 31 percent from 29 percent earlier. “This would suppress the already suffering investment environment in the country,” he said.

As per the budget speech, the fiscal deficit for FY2022 was expected to arrive at 8.6 percent, while for the nine months of this fiscal it stood around 4.0 percent, meaning 4QFY22 would alone see a fiscal deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, or an additional Rs2.9 trillion, Schehzad said.

Fiscal deficit in 4Q last fiscal year was Rs1.75 trillion against Rs2.9 trillion in the same quarter this fiscal.

“The additional amount may include part of higher interest rates driving up debt servicing, and unwinding of petroleum subsidy, but such a quantum of increase could mean the government might be planning a large payoff of circular debt before June 30 2022,” he said.

The government, back in 2013, had made a one-off circular debt payment of Rs480 billion before the closing of the year.

“Though a short-term unsustainable solution, this may improve the current load-shedding issues by improving the liquidity of the power sector,” Schehzad said.