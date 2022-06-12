Govt to start big-ticket privatisation push in FY23

ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to sell over a dozen of state-owned enterprises, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSML) in the next fiscal year as the ruling coalition seeks to restart sales of loss-making businesses, a minister said on Saturday.

“We are going to privatize state-run entities,” finance minister Miftah Ismail told a post-budget news briefing.

“Apart from other small entities, we are focusing on a dozen major entities which include eight DISCOs (power distribution companies), PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills and two RLNG-based power plants including 1,223MW Baloki Power Plant and 1,230MW power station at Haveli Bahadur Shah.”

Successive government planned to privitise loss-making firms to bring the country’s finances back on track, but they sometime struggled to find buyers for most of the companies or faced stiff opposition from labour unions and political parties.

Such enterprises drain around Rs600 billion from state coffer in the outgoing fiscal year of 2021-22.

Analysts said each Pakistani is indirectly paying Rs2,700 per year to keep such firms alive. They have been skeptical about the government’s ability, or willingness, to take on powerful unions and embark on privatisation process in the current fiscal year – possible an election year.

Miftah said two state-run gas companies – Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), are performing badly due to their uncontrolled high unaccounted-for gas (UFG).

“Only SSGC’s UFG is near 20 percent that cost $2.4 billion losses a year (or $200/month) to the company and almost the same amount of losses is of SNGPL [Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited],” the minister said. “Collectively, both the companies’ UFG stands near $5 billion a year.”

UFG is a phenomenon of gas loss that is contingent upon occurrence of various technical factors, gas theft, and leakages when gas flows from fields to end consumers.

These gas companies’ UFGs are much higher than permissible level of 7.5 percent, but still, they ask for increasing the gas tariff. This UFG is then recovered from the gas consumers through high tariffs and consumers are burdened by the companies' inefficiencies.

UFG disallowances have a significant impact on the revenues and, which in turn has a compounding impact on the revenue shortfall of these companies. Circular debt of the gas sector is Rs1.4 trillion.

It is to be noted that previous PTI-led government in December 2019 had approved a three-year (2019/20 to 2021/22) UFG reduction plan for these companies and increased their revenues by Rs29.12 billion (Rs20.1bn SNGP and Rs9.023bn SSGC) till the end of the financial year 2021-22, but instead of reduction, it skyrocketed.

In 2019, the UFG level of these companies was around 13 percent. In FY2021, UFG losses of SSGCL stood at 15.1pc (54,779 mmcf) and of SNGPL was at 8.83pc (34,237 mmcf).

Under the plan, the SSGC was required to cut its UFG by 9.55 percentage points (or 40,629 mmcfd of gas) equivalent to Rs20.1 billion. In FY20, the cut was of 1.87 percentage points (7,965 mmcfd), in FY21, it was 2.46 percentage points (or 10,462 mmcfd) while in final fiscal 2021/22, the reduction target was of 2.87 percentage points (or 12,202 mmcfd).

Besides, the company was also tasked to introduce a fixed-billing gas tariff in Balochistan for FY21, which was estimated to cut UFG by 2.35 percent (10,000 mmcfd of gas).

SNGPL was tasked to cut UFG in FY20 by 1.5 percentage points (6,840 mmcfd), FY21 by 1.25 percentage points (or 5,700 mmcfd) and by FY22it was needed to cut it by 1.25 percentage points (or 5,700 mmcfd).

A cut in UFG is the requirement of the International Monetary Fund (UFG) for its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).