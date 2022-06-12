Rupee likely to remain under pressure

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain on back foot in the week ahead on fiscal year-end dollar demand from importers and companies seeking to meet due obligations, traders said.

The local currency was volatile, having swung between 200.06 to a new record low of 202.83 per dollar during outgoing week. It closed at 202.35 to the dollar on Friday.

The rupee dived as a relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns about a sustained rise in imported inflation and widening current account deficit, while fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves also hurt.

“The local unit is likely to remain volatile in coming sessions owing to persistent high dollar demand for import payments. This volatility can be explained by fiscal year-end position adjustment by banks and corporates,” said a forex trader.

“We expect the rupee to weaken further in days ahead,” he added.

“The decline in remittance inflows is also not a good development for the currency as it aggregates pressure on the external account.”

The remittances dropped by 25.4 percent month-on-month to $2.3 billion in May.

The country is facing a balance of payments crisis with the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves falling to $9.2 billion, enough to cover 1.35 months of import payments, as well as double-digit inflation.

“The measures announced in the fiscal year 2022/23 would set the direction of the rupee as the market is looking at how the government would implement fiscal consolidation steps unveiled in the finance minister’s budget speech to resume stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,” said another trader.

The government has presented a budget for next fiscal year aimed at curtailing fiscal deficit and securing funding from the IMF.

The key objectives of the budget are reduction in fiscal deficit, maintaining primary balance at sustainable levels, mobilisation of resources to expand tax base, protection of social sector by supporting lower/middle class of the society.

The government has set gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at 5 percent for FY2023, lower than 5.97 percent achieved in the outgoing year. The average inflation target is fixed at 11.5 percent, compared with 11.9 percent in FY2022.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs3.7 trillion (4.7 percent of GDP) versus Rs4.6 trillion (7.7 percent of GDP) in FY2022.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a budget speech said the government was targeting a current account deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP for next fiscal year against estimated 4.1 percent for FY2022.

This would be achieved by reducing imports to $70 billion in FY2023 versus $76 billion (estimated) in FY2022 and increasing exports to $35 billion, compared with $31.3 billion.