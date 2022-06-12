Feat for Pak researcher

LAHORE : A Pakistani researcher Dr Saira Hanif Soroya has won international “Paper of the Year Award 2021”.

According to a press release, Information Processing and Management is a top ranked journal of Science Direct in the field of Library and Information Management. In 2021, the journal published 6 issues having more than 250 research articles from around the globe. Among those articles, Dr Soroya’s work on information overload, anxiety, and avoidance during global health crisis i.e. COVID 19 was selected as the best paper for the year 2021.

Dr Soroya is the lead author while the other collaborators were from University of Turku, Finland and University of the Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan