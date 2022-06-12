 
Sunday June 12, 2022
Lahore

PFA discards 6000 litres adulterated milk

By Our Correspondent
June 12, 2022

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 6000 liters of adulterated milk in walled city here on Saturday.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) also established a free milk checking camp in the Walled City and DG PFA himself knocked doors of people and appealed them to get their milk delivered to their homes checked free of cost.

