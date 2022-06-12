Security of Chinese installations reviewed

LAHORE : A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana at Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday.

DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, all divisional SsP Operations and relevant officers attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the security arrangements of Chinese installations, progress on the arrest targeted offenders, notorious criminals and crackdown on kite-flyers and drug dealers.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the police officers to ensure implementation on 'The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act' in letter and spirit while giving immediate FIRs for non-compliance and violation of security SOPs despite issuance of prior notices.

Kamyana continued that security arrangements should be ensured in accordance with the SOPs and security audits of the Chinese installations and residences. It is impossible to eradicate crime without arresting the proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals. CCPO Lahore further said that there should be zero tolerance on kite flying and cases should be registered against kites without any delay discrimination. Kamyana said that sole objective of each and every police officer should be to protect the lives and property of the citizens and provide relief to them. Divisional SsP should formulate actionable strategy for crime control and provide positive results as he was personally monitoring the performance of SPs on daily basis, Bilal Siddique Kamyana concluded.