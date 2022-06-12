Governor inaugurates Girls’ Hostel at KEMU

LAHORE : Governor of Punjab/Chancellor Baligh-ur-Rehman visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, on Saturday. During his visit, he inaugurated the Punjab Government Funded Girls Hostel (Fatima Block) and planted a tree there.

The Governor witnessed the working of Telemedicine Department established at KEMU following the vision of ex-governor of Punjab/Chancellor of KEMU Ch Sarwar.

During his visit Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Saira Afzal and Prof Nazish Imran informed the Governor that since its inception in March 2020, the Telemedicine Department is serving to the ailing humanity through tele-consultation and more than eighteen thousand patients have been treated within the country and abroad.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, in his welcome address highlighted the achievements of KEMU in imparting the knowledge to the MBBS undergraduate students and uplifting the quality of research in postgraduate students, infrastructural development and high standard service delivery to the patients at its seven attached teaching hospitals in Lahore, the Mayo Hospital being the biggest in all of them.

The Vice Chancellor also requested the Chancellor to patronize the University for the completion of New Campus Project of KEMU at Muridke Narowal Road, which is situated at junction of four districts i.e. Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot.

Provincial Minister and Pro Chancellor KEMU Khawaja Salman Rafiq ensured that the Punjab Govt will fully support the University for the completion of its ongoing educational and infrastructural development projects.