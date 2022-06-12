No burden to be put on masses in budget: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the focus of provincial budget was to provide maximum relief to masses in the present circumstances and to bring essential edibles to the access of common man.

He said the present government was taking out-of-the-box steps in an attempt to bring ease in the lives of people.

The CM underscored that no burden would be put on the poor people in the coming budget and steps would be taken to address difficulties of the common man, said a handout issued here.

He said the country was facing economic challenges; however, the government was making efforts to avert the prevailing situation.

He said the government was devising a comprehensive plan to provide relief to masses as special steps would be proposed in the budget to control inflation. The historic package to provide subsidised flour across the province would continue in the next fiscal year as well, he added.

Facilities being improved in govt hospitals: minister: The 2nd MS & CEO Conference was held at local hotel on Saturday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

The conference was attended by Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Health Secretary South Punjab, Special Secretaries Saleha Saeed and Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and MS and CEOs of all government hospitals in Punjab.

During the meeting, all the CEOs presented the performance regarding medical facilities for the patients in the government hospitals of the respective districts.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said, "All CEOs and MS gentlemen are creating facilities for patients in their districts. Improvement in society always comes from unity, solidarity and organization. Government hospitals in Punjab are being visited regularly.

The main purpose of visiting government hospitals in Punjab is only to bring improvement in facilities. Every officer sitting here is a leader. Trying to provide better healthcare facilities to 12 crore people of Punjab. We all have to work together to serve patients in government hospitals. Visited DHQ Hospital Kasur and tried to solve problems. MS are the guardians of better treatment of patients.

CEO and MS gentlemen should implement every clause written in the contract. In government hospitals of Punjab, the patient gets the fruits of the work of MS in case of better treatment.