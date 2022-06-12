Incentives to film industry lauded

LAHORE : The Chairman of The Pakistan Film Exhibitor Association Jahanzaib Baig applauded the incentives introduced in the budget presented for 2022-23 as a positive step in the right direction.

Rebate offered on locally produced movies and withdrawal of 8% tax on distributors and producers will encourage local production and improving the feasibility of movies. The government has exempted cinema equipment from custom duty for five years, which will help the cinema, and film industry grow and will encourage more investment. While talking to journalists, Jahanzaib Baig appreciated the introduction of medical insurance policy for artist. He said, “We are hopeful that the “Binding film finance Fund” will be allocated to deserving industry professionals, unlike in the past”. Revolving fund will be setup with over Rs.1 billion for improving and encouraging local film production.”

Furthermore, the government has introduced tax rebate on export of movies and drama for 10 years and income tax. While all these steps will encourage more production Jahanzaib Baig was cautious in pointing out the film censorship policy, which needs to be more inclusive and more culturally diverse.