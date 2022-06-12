LAHORE : A Laparoscopy Workshop for ENT Post Graduate students was organised at the Research Centre of Services Hospital, Lahore, which was chaired by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof Farooq Afzal.

He informed the audience about the use of laparoscopy and said that due to laparoscopy method, the blood loss in the surgeries performed in the department of ENT is minimal while the recovery of the patient would be faster.