‘Water tank to be completed before monsoon’

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has accelerated ongoing construction work on Sheranwala Gate underground rainwater storage tank.

This was revealed by Managing Director Wasa Ghufran Ahmed while visiting the site along with Provincial Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel and DG LDA M Ali Randhawa here on Saturday. Director Ravi Town Hafiz Raheel and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Project Director briefed the visiting team about the project. Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel appreciated Wasa’s ongoing pace of work on the project. MD Wasa told the visiting officials that pace of work has been accelerated and Wasa will complete the project before the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JICA arrived at Wasa Head Office and met with MD Wasa Ghufran Ahmed. The meeting reviewed capacity building project (phase II) of all WASAs of Punjab.

Vice Principal Jawad Shahid and Irfan from Al Jazeera Academy gave a briefing on the training module. Representatives of Wasa Rawalpindi, Wasa Faisalabad, Wasa Gujranwala and Wasa Multan attended the meeting through video link.