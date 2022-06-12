Father, son killed over property dispute

LAHORE : CEO of Lahore Garden Housing Scheme, situated near Faizpur Interchange on Sharaqpur Road, and his son were shot dead by unidentified suspects on Multan Road in the Sundar police limits on Saturday.

The victims Sheikh Tariq and Muzzamil Sheikh reportedly were travelling on the main road. As they reached near Mohlanwal, the unidentified motorcyclists intercepted and opened firing at them.

The victims received multiple bullet shots and died on the spot.

Tariq reportedly had a property dispute (the ownership and partnership of Lahore Garden Housing Society) for last two years. Many reconciliatory and mediatory meetings between the parties were also arranged on the intervention of few 'influential' personalities. The matter was also brought into the notice of the government departments.

Senior police officers including SSP Investigations Imran Kishwar visited the crime scene and collected forensic evidences. Police said that the initial investigations suggested that Tariq dealt in property business and might have been murdered over an old enmity.

Five cops booked for abducting youth: Five officials of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) were found indulged in extortion after abduction of a Dubai-returned youth.

The suspected officials identified as Basharat Ali ASI, Constable Ameen, Constable Razzaq, Akhtar Ali, driver Safdar and a private person Maqsood reportedly had targeted a youth Asad and made him force to sit on a bike from Green Town.

They took him to a hide out where they hurled threats of killing him in encounter and demanded an extortion of half a million rupees. The victim was released after he paid 0.2 million rupees.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident after it was flashed on media and directed the DIG Investigation to meet the affected citizen and assure strict punishment to the officials involved under his personal supervision.

An FIR has been registered and ASI Basharat and constable Ameen have been arrested. Police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the rest of the suspects.

Two robbers injured in encounters: Two suspected robbers were injured in two police encounters in different parts of the city on Saturday.

The first case was reported in Harbansepura where two suspected robbers reportedly were fleeing after snatching a bike from a citizen Amir. Police was alerted on 15.

A responding team confronted the suspects who resorted to firing.

In exchange of firing, a suspect Asad Ali received injuries and fell down and the other managed to flee from the scene. The arrested suspect was found involved in 11 robbery bids.

The other case was reported in a private housing society in Kahna where two suspects were running away after conducting three bids on Ahlu Road. When confronted by police, an encounter ensued and a suspected robber Shahzeb received bullet injuries.

Teacher arrested for immoral acts with a child: A madrassah teacher Hayyat was arrested for indulging in immoral acts with a 13-year-old child in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

When a 13-year-old child went for the education, he forced him to do immoral acts with him. The victim revealed before parents who lodged a complaint to police. A case was registered against the suspect.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists were injured when their bikes collided in Allama Iqbal Town on Saturday. The victims were identified as Usman 25 and Rashid 20. The victims moved to hospital for treatment.