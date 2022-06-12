Bail of PTI leaders extended

LAHORE : The District and Sessions Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till June 18 in a case of vandalism during the long march.
Judge Saima Qureshi heard the case and granted extension in bail till June 18 to PTI leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid. During the hearing, the petitioner said the police had resorted to the worst kind of violence during the long march. The PTI leaders have been charged with invoking chaos, damaging government property and torturing the police during the long march.
