JI announces train march against ‘anti-people budget’

LAHORE : The religious leaders rejected the federal budget calling it anti-people and violation of Federal Shariah Court judgment abolishing riba, saying people would come out on streets to protest against it very soon.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq announced the train march against the PDM government for presenting an anti-people and pro-capitalists budget that would suit only the interests of western masters and global money lenders. Addressing an anti-budget rally on Mall Road on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said, “JI will begin train march towards Islamabad on June 26-27 against the anti-people policies of the rulers.” Government, he said, badly failed to meet the just demands of the people and greatly frustrated them with the continuation of the same economic policies against it had been protesting in the previous years. “We had demanded the government take steps to abolish interest-based economy as per direction of FSC in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan, and take visible steps to end inflation.” He warned the government accept the demands of the masses or get ready to go home. Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer termed the budget a continuation of the policies of the previous PTI government in an attempt to give the country under complete

control of IMF and global money lenders. Talking to media, he said giving a peanut relief to salaries classes was an eyewash but since all the sacrifices are being demanded from the poor people while the luxuries of ruling elite and royal styled bureaucrats have been continued in stark contrast to the demands of sacrifices from the public.

JUP vice president Qari Zawwar Bahadur and other leaders while addressing an emergent meeting warned that this budget is a death knell against the poor people as it would open flood gates of inflation that will break the backbone of the people.

He said JUP completely rejected the budget as it contains only peanuts for the masses while the luxuries of the ruling class and bureaucrats continued unabated.

Meanwhile, Ulema, Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought from all over the country and Muttahida Ulema Board have announced to fully support Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's invitation for negotiations to address all the national issues through dialogues for the cause of stability of Pakistan. They also appealed to the leadership of all the religious and political parties to take the path of dialogue to get the country out of the current challenging situation.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday following a meeting of Ulema, Mashaykh, the religious scholars said that Prime Minister has expressed the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of "Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat" in India.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan should contact Muslim leaders in Islamic world and other world leaders for legislation from the United Nations on this issue, they said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Muthahida Ulema Board presided over the meeting and addresses the joint press conference along with Dr Raghib Hussein Naeemi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana M Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana M Ramzan Sialvi, Allama Hussain Akbar, Prof-Dr Abu Bakar Siddique, Hafiz Zubair Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Mufti M Ali Naqshbandi, Prof Zafarullah Shafiq, Maulana Afzal Haidari, Allama Syed Hassan Raza Hamdani, Allama Qazi Nadir Alvi and others said that the solution to the problems that Pakistan is suffering from is in negotiations.