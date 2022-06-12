Study launched on ‘challenges to reform govt structure’

Islamabad : Dr. Ishrat Husain faced immense challenges in his past efforts to reform the government structure, including downsizing of the Federal Government employees, and successfully reducing the number of government institutions from over 400 to 334.

This was stated by the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Senator Dr. Saniya Nishtar at the launching ceremony of “Economy, Welfare, and Reforms in Pakistan” consisting of essays in honour of Dr. Ishrat Husain, and “Unravelling Gordian Knots: The works and worlds of Dr. Ishrat Husain,” authored by Sibtain Naqvi organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The Senator said that irrespective of the positive or negative response to his opinions and advice, or the success or failure in achieving his innovative policy ideas, Dr. Husain never gave up his hard work and sincere efforts in the best interest of the people.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ishrat Husain said he met with immense challenges during his appointments on various positions but he never compromised on his ideas and professionalism.

He advised the budding economists to never get tempted with overnight recognition and always remain focused on serious work that may give them true recognition. We must demolish the boundaries that restrict new talent and technical experts in organisational structures, he added.

Dr. Tariq Banuri, the former Chairperson of, the Higher Education Commission, asserted that the innovative approaches of Dr. Husain for poverty elevation as a World Bank official demonstrated great success in Africa, Central Asia, and South Asia.

Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, HEC, was of the view that Dr. Husain would have transformed the institutional structure of the country, had he continued his career in civil services.

The author of the book Sibtain Naqvi acknowledged the efforts and contributions of Dr. Ishrat Husain and said that the title of the biography authored by him is befitting the way he goes about solving complex institutional issues at the national and international levels.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said the efforts of Dr. Husain to bring about banking reforms, especially in the State Bank of Pakistan will always be remembered. He added that Dr. Husain played a remarkable role to reform the financing sector of Pakistan in 2000 when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Chairman of Rural Support Programmes Network Shoaib Sultan Khan was of the view that Dr. Husain made a remarkable contribution to social sector development and poverty alleviation programmes in South Asia. Former Foreign Secretary Riaz Mohammad Khan said that Dr. Husain is an eminent international economist and development sector expert.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, lauded the essays written in honour of Dr. Husain on macroeconomics, financial markets, public finances, human development, women economic empowerment, etc.