Traders laud govt’s solar panels decision

Islamabad : Traders laud the decision of the government to exempt the import and local supply chain of solar panels, former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt said on Saturday. He termed it a step in the right direction that will promote solar power in the country grappling with power shortages, says a press release.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the former government has slapped taxes on the solar panels, which was an obvious violation of the Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy seeking 20-30 percent of all energy derived from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Imposing a 17 per cent sales tax by the former government increased the cost for consumers and discouraged the use of alternative sources of energy, which was like going in the opposite direction of global trends.

The Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy also envisaged the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in Pakistan, which received a blow when taxes were slapped which damaged the development of this sector and invited criticism from stakeholders, he added.

The business leader said that those who are using solar energy were discouraged in the past, but now they are being encouraged as an investment in solar power amounts to helping the government overcome the power crisis.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with an abundance of solar energy potential, but this potential has not been harnessed except for some projects.

The government should strive to promote renewable energy in the development plans of the country with the help of liberal and attractive incentives to attract investment, which will put Pakistan on the renewable energy map of the world.

Solar is the largest segment of the renewable energy industry in Pakistan and a significant uptick will be seen in its adoption by residential, industrial and other consumers owing to tax incentives therefore the concerned authorities should immediately issue a notification in this regard, he demanded.