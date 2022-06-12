122,000 applications received under EUSP

Islamabad : As many as 122,000 applications have been received by the students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme (EUSP) for the Fiscal Year 2022 and its screening process will begin soon.

According to an official source, an amount of Rs9.5 billion was allocated to award scholarships to the deserving outstanding students for the EUSP for the fiscal year 2022. During the Fiscal Year 2020-21, a total of 138133 scholarships were awarded to the deserving students amounting to Rs13.2 billion under the EUSP.

EUSP aimed at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 per cent girls) coming from under-privileged backgrounds having family income of Rs45,000 per month or less of the applicant student.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship Program (EUSP) worth Rs24 billion was launched in the year 2019. The project envisaged providing merit and need based scholarships over 4-5 years of under-graduate education including tuition fees and stipends to cover living expenses, to study in HEC recognised 135 public sector Higher Education Institutions.