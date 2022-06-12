College teachers take up issues with FDE chief

Islamabad : The representatives of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) met Federal Directorate of Education Director General Dr Ikram Ali Malik and informed him about the issues facing their community and educational institutions.

FGCTA President Dr Rahima Rahman apprised the DG regarding various issues faced by Federal Government Colleges like shortage of faculty, overlapping of various directions issued by the Director Colleges as well as Area Education Officer, mixing the culture of schools with colleges and delay in the creation of posts of colleges like IMCG Humak. Issues faced by teachers teaching BS and Associate degree Programs during summer vacation were also discussed during the meeting.

She also demanded swift efforts on the revision of the 4 tier promotion formula on the analogy of KPK province.

The Association has already presented a detailed summary few months ago in this regard.

The DG was also told that FG College teachers are playing an important role in promotion of higher education.

Dr Ikram assured visitors that all their demands would be considered for resolution. He said that FDE was committed to the welfare of the teaching community and the issues would be resolved at the earliest. He appreciated the representatives regarding the feedback.