ANF recovers 104kg drugs, arrests 4 peddlers

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to recover over 104 kg narcotics besides netting four accused including three women.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered over 104 kg narcotics including 87.6 kg charras and 16.8 kg opium from secret cavities of a car besides netting four accused including three women. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.