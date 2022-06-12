People are talking about

-- the presentation of the budget and how the usual hustle-bustle was missing, something which happened for the first time because there was just a ‘lame duck’ opposition sitting in the national assembly hall. People say it was strange to see/hear the coalition government roll out its election-oriented budget amid a rare hush and unprecedented scenes of calm – an otherwise chaotic site of bickering and deafening noises during the budget presentations and wonder whether the staying away of PTI lawmakers was a good decision.

-- how the budget document sounded as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF. People say budget jargon usually goes over the head of an ordinary citizen who only realises what happened when he tries to balance his own budget after prices of commodities skyrocket, so a speech that was heavy on rhetoric but lacking in substance was delivered but citizens can expect more pain from their gas, electricity and fuel bills next month.

-- the many different factions of the Pakistan Muslim League and how another may be in the offing if rumours that the PML-Q may split into two prove to be true despite the leadership's denials. People say, in a humorous take on the subject, that soon there will be so many factions that the whole alphabet will be in use after PML so political entities should think of new names for their political groups rather than the same old ones that confuse uninformed voters.

-- the manner in which authorities use the term ‘fool proof security’ and how there is no such thing as ‘fool proof’ because anyone who is determined to do mischief will find a way no matter how difficult a task it may be. People say it would be better if the term ‘intensified security’ was used indicating that the authorities will try their best, no matter what odds are against them, to keep those they are guarding safe from harm.

-- the forest fires that have erupted all over and how there does not appear to be any way to control them despite the fact that the Minister for Climate Change stated at a recent conference, “Keeping in view the fire incidents across the country, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for prevention and control of forest fires have been prepared.” People say unless plans are ready to be implemented statements such as this should not be made just to impress the audience.

-- the fire of another kind that has caught the imagination of the public who are praising the brave tanker driver that jumped into his vehicle and drove it away from a crowded petrol pump after he realised it was on fire, thus saving many lives while risking his own. People say there are many unsung heroes in the country but while the lucky ones' heroism is recognised, rewarded, and are known, others live satisfied lives at peace with themselves.

-- the wildfires which raged at the Koh-e-Sulaiman Range in Baluchistan for many days and burned down more than 100,000 native chilgoza and olive trees, causing a loss of billions of rupees, thus affecting the livelihood of the local population. People say the loss would have been minimised if the district and provincial authorities had acted in time but they failed to take any step to extinguish the fire until ordered by the court on the urgent appeal of an environmental activist. – I.H.