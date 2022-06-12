UK vows to bolster ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG has vowed to strengthen his country's ties with Pakistan, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

He also appreciated British Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the country and said the final Queen’s Birthday Party event would be held in Lahore next Tuesday featuring a performance by Qawali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of servant leadership show a remarkable record of integrity, hard work and selflessness that are needed more than ever today. We are honoured to celebrate her Birthday, her Platinum Jubilee and also 75 years of deep UK-Pakistan relations,” he said.

The high commissioner highlighted the British queen's life dedicated to service and said the Cadillac Her Majesty rode in during her visit to Pakistan in 1961 was parked in Karachi as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

According to the envoy, events across the world have been marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth. The year also marks 75 years long Pakistan-UK relations.

Her Majesty The Queen is the oldest and longest-living reigning monarch - only two years to go until she has reigned longer than Louis XIV of France.