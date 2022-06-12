Cut in fuel for capital police

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had announced a reduction in petrol quota for the police department, following the government’s decision to implement measures for preservation of fuel and energy.

Whereas Islamabad Safe City Smart Cars, Police Stations, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Eagle Squad vehicles were directed to use minimum fuel to carry out operations.

The capital police chief also ordered all offices, including the Central Police Office and others to ensure the least amount of electricity usage.

Air conditioning should be turned off in the absence of officers, a news release said.

Petrol for operational duties and government purposes will be provided only after the approval of DIG Headquarters.

Not more than 65 litres of petrol will be provided to motorcycles for carrying out official duties.

Strict monitoring of unnecessary use of petrol would be ensured.

The meetings of all divisions or non-essential meetings should be held on video link or zoom.