A dozen injured in Lyari as relatives clash

Tension gripped Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood on Saturday after around a dozen people were injured during a clash between two groups over the issue of a disputed plot.

Police said the clash took place on Mirza Adam Khan Road within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station. They said the two groups initially exchanged heated words over the disputed plot, but later more people joined them and then a clash broke out.

Officials said members of both groups attacked each other with sticks, rods and knives, which resulted in injuries to around a dozen people, adding that ambulances from different welfare organisations transported them to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

They said the injured were identified as Omair Khan, Khalid, Asif, Shah Alam Khan, Arif Khan, Dilawar Khan, Ikramullah, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Waris Khan and Matiullah.

Police said the clash had occurred between Haji Mir Abdullah and Himmat Khan, adding that Abdullah’s four sons and Khan’s three sons were also among the injured.

According to SHO Ghaffar Korai, members of both parties are related to one another. He clarified that no one had used a gun during the clash, adding that the police had taken five suspects into custody.