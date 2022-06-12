Dirpis tells private schools to cooperate with ECP officials

The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh (Dirpis), has told the owners of privately managed schools to cooperate with the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A circular issued by Dirpis mentioned that the schedule of the local government elections 2022 in Karachi has been announced by the ECP.

“In this connection, principals and administrators of privately managed schools are hereby directed to extend their full cooperation to the district election commissioners of the South, East, West, Central, Malir, Korangi and Keamari districts,” reads the circular.

“Officials of the election commission, including returning officers and assistant returning officers, will conduct physical verification of the polling stations established at private schools under Section-59(10) of the Election Act 2017 for conducting the LG elections. Therefore, owners of all privately managed schools are directed to cooperate with ECP officials,” says Dirpis.

“According to law, a polling station can be set up in any government building in the constituency, and where no government building is available, a polling station can be established in a building owned by a private educational institution registered with the authorities concerned or an improvised polling station can be set up on public property.”

The directorate asked the owners of private schools to ensure the availability of all facilities at their respective educational institutions where polling stations have been set up.

The facilities include potable water, electricity, boundary walls and lavatories. The principals have also been asked to ensure that one or two staff members of the school are available to facilitate the officials of the ECP.

The directorate warned the owners of private schools that if they do not comply with Dirpis’ orders, stern action will be initiated against them under the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance 2001 (Amendment) Act 2020.