CITY PULSE

Tehqeeq

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Jahangeer, Adeena Mushtaq, Aleezah Muzaffar, Eesha Naweed, Fatima Siddiqui, Hamza Hashmi, Haniya Zubair, Zain Abbas, Zohaib Fasih, Misrah Nizami, Sana Mohsin, Syeda Abqurah Shaukat, Zain Ali Qazi, Zainab Hanif, Zoha Shahzad, Zareen Hyder and Zakaria Nadeem. Titled ‘Tehqeeq’, the show will run at the gallery until June 13. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Infinity and Beyond

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mashhood Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Infinity and Beyond’, the show will run at the gallery until June 20. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily from June 16 to July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Emergence: A Revelation of Self

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammama Malik and Jibran Shahid. Titled ‘Emergence: A Revelation of Self’, the show will run at the gallery from June 14 to June 23. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Romeo and Juliet

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Urdu at 8pm from June 17 to June 26 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The play has been directed by Mohyeddin and translated by Khalid Ahmed. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Posheeda-o-Ayaan

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery from June 21 to July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.

Good Bye Brunton 2

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding its farewell party on June 25 and June 26. The first day features a screening of the film ‘A House in Berlin’ at 6pm, a dance performance titled ‘Lost in Translocation I’ at 8pm and ‘DJ Night’ at 9pm. The final day features screenings of the films ‘Mies on Scene’ and ‘The Ruins — Khandar’ at 4pm, a talk titled ‘Vertical vs Horizontal’ at 7pm and a dance performance titled ‘Lost in Translocation II’ at 8:30pm. Call 0300-8250799 for more information.