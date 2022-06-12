Four injured in firing incidents

Four people were injured in separate incidents of firing in the city on Saturday.
According to the New Town police, 28-year-old Imran Ali was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance.
In a similar incident, Ali Ahmed, 37, was stabbed and injured over resisting a mugging bid in Kharadar. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.
Separately, eight-year-old Mashooq was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance. Police said the incident apparently took place over personal enmity.
Moreover, Siraj, 18, was wounded in a firing incident in the Bhens Colony area. The Sukkan police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to three respondents on an appeal against their acquittal in a case...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the...
Tension gripped Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood on Saturday after around a dozen people were injured during a clash...
A mob on Saturday set a dumper truck ablaze following the killing of two young men riding a motorcycle in District...
The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh , has told the owners of privately managed...
Young Pakistani physicians and students would be sent to Egyptian institutions and medical universities for training...
Comments