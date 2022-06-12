Four injured in firing incidents

Four people were injured in separate incidents of firing in the city on Saturday.

According to the New Town police, 28-year-old Imran Ali was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance.

In a similar incident, Ali Ahmed, 37, was stabbed and injured over resisting a mugging bid in Kharadar. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.

Separately, eight-year-old Mashooq was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance. Police said the incident apparently took place over personal enmity.

Moreover, Siraj, 18, was wounded in a firing incident in the Bhens Colony area. The Sukkan police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.