CM announces doubling special education budget to Rs1.7bn

Sindh’s chief minister has announced increasing the budget of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) from Rs800 million to Rs1.7 billion in the next financial year so that more training and education facilities for special people and their rehabilitation can be established.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement on Saturday, when he inaugurated a Centre for Autism Rehabilitation & Training and ADHD in Karachi’s Korangi locality.

Shah lauded the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation & Training, Sindh (C-ARTS), for growing. “I had inaugurated the first C-ARTS in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and now I’m at a third set-up under its umbrella,” he said, adding that C-ARTS is now providing services to over 300 individuals with autism free of charge.

The chief executive said that the trait that makes C-ARTS unique is that it provides all the services required by children with autism under one roof.

“While children are the main focus of C-ARTS, it provides training to parents as well, since autism doesn’t just happen to an individual but to an entire family, so it requires the full support of all the child caregivers,” he pointed out.

“Today we have inaugurated C-ARTS Adult and ADHD Centre, which will train over 150 individuals with autism for employment so that they become contributing members of society.”

He said the centre will also cater to children with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), adding that the distinct feature of this centre is that it is a collaboration of rehabilitation and skill experts with the corporate sector.

He expressed hope that this model will go a long way in creating sustainable employment for this segment of population, and that they will be role models for others.

Shah deplored the dearth of professionals in Pakistan who are appropriately qualified to work with autistic individuals. “C-ARTS also acts as a training facility for these professionals to receive the experience and training required to execute their duties to the best of their abilities.”

He said C-ARTS’ first satellite facility in Hyderabad has also started providing state-of-the-art services to individuals with autism, adding that he is allocating a bigger space and budget so that the satellite facility can be expanded into a full-fledged centre of excellence, such as the one in Karachi. He also said that the DEPD, in collaboration with its partners, is evolving to meet the needs of rehabilitation, education and employment of differently abled persons of all categories.

He pointed out that the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 was a major step towards achieving the rights of differently abled persons in accordance with the UN Conventions on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He said that through the 2018 act, all major disabilities have been defined in detail, which is a major departure from earlier federal and provincial laws that recognised only four categories: physically impaired, visually impaired, hearing impaired and mental retardation.

The CM said that the 2018 act is a major improvement upon these because it specifies autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourette syndrome, Down syndrome, Rett syndrome, and other syndromes and neurological disorders.

He said his government has provided relaxation in the age limit and qualifications for employment for differently abled persons. He added that the categories of jobs suitable for differently abled persons have also been provided.

He announced more than doubling the DEPD’s development portfolio in the financial year 2022-23, with the construction of 17 new special education & rehabilitation centres and the reconstruction or rehabilitation of 13 existing ones, while capacity building of the present centres will also be done through the provision of equipment and staff.

Special Assistant to the CM (SACM) Sadiq Memon said on the occasion that new autism centres are being established in Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Sukkur, Larkana and Mirpurkhas.

Memon said children enrolled at special education centres are being provided a stipend of Rs2,000 a month, and free transportation and lunch. He added that under the Social Protection Initiative Special Fund, Rs250 million has been allocated for the differently abled.

Shah and Memon thanked the partner organisations for providing commendable services for the cause of education, rehabilitation and vocational training of differently abled persons. Earlier, after inaugurating the newly constructed building of C-ARTS, the CM visited different classes, training rooms and the playground.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the CM’s adviser Manzoor Wassan, provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Shehla Raza, the CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, SACM Waqar Mehdi and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput.