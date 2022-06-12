Traders term federal budget disappointing

PESHAWAR: Terming the federal budget for 2022-23 as disappointing and imposed by the International Monetary Fund, the traders in the provincial capital on Saturday feared it would further enhance their problems.

The Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its meeting, chaired by its president Mujeebur Rehman, declared that the government did not announce any relief for traders.

The presidents and general secretaries from different bazaars, including Shaukatullah Hamdard, Mohammad Shaukat, Aftab Ahmad, Jehanzeb Khan, Naseeruddin Hashmi, Waheed Jan and others, attended the meeting.

The speakers observed that the federal budget would enhance the problems of people, particularly small traders. Terming it the economic murder of people, they said the federal budget would affect businesses of small traders and enhance unemployment rate further.

The traders’ representatives termed the 45 percent increase in the prices of gas and electricity an injustice and asked the government to give relief to traders.