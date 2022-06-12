Patients suffer as doctors continue protest in Bannu

BANNU: The Young Doctors Association here on Saturday continued to boycott duties at the out-patient departments (OPDs) at three hospitals in the district.

The protest caused problems for the patients. The doctors said the government was dragging its feet to accept their demands.

Young Doctors Association provincial deputy information secretary Dr Muhib Naseer Khan the doctors were protesting due to the lack of facilities for the patients.

He said the hospitals lacked the necessary equipment and medicines due to which the patients were facing problems.

He said that the patients were compelled to visit private laboratories for tests as the hospitals lacked the required equipment.