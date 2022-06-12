Growing numbers hamper efforts to rehabilitate drug users

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the quality of services being offered to drug addicts at the rehabilitation centres, their number has alarmingly risen in the provincial capital prompting Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud to arrange 1,500 additional beds for them.

The commissioner and his team had initially relied on the Special Branch of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, which estimated that there were 527 drug addicts in Peshawar Division.

However, 1,183 addicts were rounded up from Peshawar alone when the campaign was launched.

At the very first meeting, the commissioner and other officials had expressed doubts over the accuracy of the data and noted the actual number of the drug addicts could be much higher than the official figures. The civil society has lauded the provincial government for launching the campaign to rehabilitate the drug addicts. The people have started bringing their family members doing drugs to the rehabilitation centre to avail the free services.

Under the campaign, the law-enforcement agencies including the police, intelligence agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in particular were supposed to break the supply chain of the drug pushers.

The campaign has three phases. Under Phase-1, addicts are brought to rehabilitation centres. During Phase-II, they are detoxified.

In Phase-III, the government and relevant departments are supposed to rehabilitate and equip the drug users with skills.

A review meeting chaired by Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud decided to continue their efforts until Peshawar was cleared of drug users.

He told the meeting that it was a flagship public welfare programme of the provincial government. He urged the relevant officials to work with dedication to make Peshawar Division particularly the provincial capital city free of drug addicts.

“The chief minister and the chief secretary are serious about purging Peshawar of drug addicts,” Riaz Mehsud told members of the review committee.

The deputy commissioners Peshawar and Khyber districts and officials of health, police, excise and taxation and social welfare departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner and other senior officials said they were working to collect addicts from the streets and shift them to rehabilitation centres. However, they complained that supply of drugs couldn’t be stopped. “Action against drug suppliers could not be taken the way we had expected. Drugs are easily available to addicts at low prices in Peshawar,” Riaz Mehsud complained.

He said it would undermine their efforts if stern action was not taken against drug peddlers.

The commissioner said they had initiated the campaign for Peshawar Division but people have started shifting drug addicts to Peshawar from other districts and provinces after coming to know about the quality of services and that too free of charge.

“We would be unable to handle this if addicts started coming from other districts and provinces. I am going to meet the chief minister next week to brief him about the challenges we are facing,” the commissioner said.

Expressing concern over deficiencies in some of the rehabilitation centres, he told them he would arrange extra beds but would never compromise on the quality of services.

The Dost Foundation, which is hosting the maximum number of addicts, was having most of the deficiencies on its part. The commissioner appreciated their efforts but advised them to improve their standards and promised to visit the centre next week.

For the first time, the government has launched an organised campaign against drug addicts and set up high standards for the rehabilitation centres.

The services being offered to addicts at the Al-Khidmat Foundation and other centres were declared up to the mark. It was observed that lack of psychiatrists in most of the centres was a major issue. The commissioner was informed that the medical teaching institutions of MTI hospitals run by independent Board of Governors would be approached to facilitate them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Dr Ikhteshamul Haq, who is also focal person of the drug rehabilitation programme and playing an important role right from the beginning of the drive, briefed the participants about achievements of phase one and phase two.

He said they had shifted 1183 drug users to different rehabilitation centres in which three expired due health complications. Dr Ikhtesham said they had collected most of the addicts from the streets of Peshawar and other locations known for drug users.

He said out of 1183 addicts, 44 had been tested positive for HIV and 177 HCV positive.

It has not been decided yet, but they could shift the 44 HIV patients outside of the province for their treatment. He said out of 1,183 addicts, only 526 belonged to Peshawar. Also, 93 of them were from other provinces. Dr Ikhtesham said they had been receiving requests from families outside Peshawar and wanted to bring their addicts to them.

“I received calls from Swat and the families wanted to bring their addicts to us in Peshawar. Space is a major issue and another problem is the families are reluctant to take back their members after their rehabilitation,” he said. Of these addicts, 25 percent of them belong to Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Khyber and Kohat districts. Dr Ikhtesham said philanthropists and industrialists should contribute to providing jobs to the skilled people after their rehabilitation.