KMU reduces fees for Afghan students

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University on Saturday announced significant reduction in fees for Afghan students.

According to a notification issued here, this historic decision to reduce fees will give a new impetus to Pak-Afghan relations, said Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq. Reduction in fees will provide opportunities for Afghan students to continue their education, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq added.

All medical and dental colleges managed by KMU have been reduced to Rs7,50,000 for Afghan students. Afghan students in KMU and medical and dental colleges will now be charged only Rs50,000 instead of Rs800,000, announcement.

The request for reduction of fees was made by Afghan officials in a recent meeting with the Vice Chancellor of KMU.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in a letter has issued orders to KMU to charge an annual fee of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs800,000 from Afghan students.

It should be noted that an annual fee of Rs800,000 was fixed for Afghan students from the current session but now reduction has been made to strengthen Pakistan and Afghanistan relations at one hand besides enabling Afghan students to conduct their education in Pakistan without facing any hardship.